A Global Reach

As the current world archery championships in Yankton brings many new faces to town, it is also bringing back some familiar faces — and sounds — as the band Brulé returns for performances during the weekend Archery Fest.
In conjunction with the 2021 Hyundai Yankton World Archery Championship being held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC), Brulé will perform three free concerts Saturday, at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at the amphitheater in Riverside Park, 200 Levee Street.
Other Archery Fest events include Wild-West reenactors, South Dakota food truck fare, a South Dakota-made vendor show and, on Saturday at 8 p.m., a fireworks display.
Brulé is a Native American group known for a unique fusion of Native American rhythms and classic rock augmented with Native American instrumentation, voices and dance. The group’s message is one of cultural reconciliation.
Brulé gained local popularity as a regular musical attraction at Yankton’s Riverboat Days.
When archery championship organizers extended an invitation to the band to perform, it was humbling, said Paul LaRoche, Brulé’s founder and producer.
“For us, as cultural entertainers, I think that this at this event was very exciting and interesting, first of all, because of all we’ve done in Yankton over the years,” he said. “We met so many people over the years when we were regulars at Riverboat Days. It just seemed like it started out very small, but as the years went by, it grew into one of our most beloved events.”
Returning to Yankton and being able to take the stage with an international audience means a lot to the band, LaRoche said, adding that Brulé deeply values its relationship with the community.
“Secondly, because this is an international event, it really was exciting to us to think about the opportunity to perform for an audience of such diverse cultural backgrounds,” he said. “It doesn’t happen very often — only a handful of times in the 25 years that the band has been playing.”
LaRoche noted that most of the time, audiences are local and regional to the location of the concert — whether in the U.S. or abroad.
“This is really different in that it’s almost like going to the Olympics,” he said. “I’m just saying, when you put your mind to it, it’s very rare, and it’s a wonderful opportunity.”
LaRoche said he and his wife, Kathy, decided that the archery championships would be a great opportunity for the band to function as “cultural ambassadors” to the international visitors in Yankton Saturday.
“Being cultural ambassadors has been as important to us as being musicians,” he said. “If I were to really put one up against the other, I would say that, over the years, we’ve really strived to play a bigger part as cultural ambassadors than we have as artists.”
The powerful combination of the two has given Brulé a compelling platform to tell its story, LaRoche said.
Many people who visit South Dakota would like to see a little bit of the old west and a little bit more of the Native American community that is more commonplace here compared to other states, he said.
“I’ve really been pushing these last 10 years of Brulé to see if we couldn’t open up the doors a little bit more for that kind of exposure for the people that come here,” LaRoche said. “This international archery event was like what we’ve been talking about for years.”
Saturday’s concerts are an opportunity for the band to pursue its mission.
“We’re hoping to not only provide some entertainment, we’re hoping to give the audience a little exposure to South Dakota and to the Native American culture,” he said. “We’ve always tried to present the culture in a positive light, and we strive to find that common ground between all of us humans.”
———
For more information, visit https://www.yankton2021.org/fnboarcheryfest.
