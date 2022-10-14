Area firefighters battled two blazes Thursday afternoon in northeast Nebraska harvest fields.
One fire occurred east of South Yankton in Cedar County, near the Missouri River.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Area firefighters battled two blazes Thursday afternoon in northeast Nebraska harvest fields.
One fire occurred east of South Yankton in Cedar County, near the Missouri River.
Fordyce, Nebraska, Fire Chief Travis Guenther said the fire occurred in a bean field one to two miles east of the Highway 81-121 intersection. He estimated the fire covered about a quarter-acre.
Because of the dry and windy conditions, the landowner stopped field work.
The Yankton and Fordyce fire departments both responded to the fire.
The other fire occurred in a cornfield four miles north and two miles west of Crofton, according to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles.
The Crofton Fire Department answered the call, while the Yankton unit responded as back-up but wasn’t needed, Nickles said.
Both Nickles and Guenther urged farmers to use caution during the current drought conditions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.