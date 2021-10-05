The last piece of the medical cannabis puzzle in Yankton County is finally in place.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the County Commission voted unanimously to approve its proposed cannabis licensing ordinance with minimal changes.
Among the highlights of the licensing ordinance:
• Each of the four types of medical cannabis establishments — cultivation facilities, dispensaries, product manufacturing facilities and testing facilities — would be allotted 10 permits;
• A permit application costs a non-refundable $5,000, with a $5,000 annual renewal fee;
• While licenses are non-transferable, an owner of a business which possesses a medical cannabis establishment license may designate a successor, which will be given priority in their application for a new license.
Tuesday night was the culmination of what has largely been a quiet process for Yankton County’s drafting of a legal structure for the sale and production of medicinal cannabis.
One of those who noted the county’s smooth sailing on the matter was Ned Horsted, executive director of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota, who was the lone speaker during the public comment section on the ordinance.
“I think you’ve got a solid ordinance here,” he said. “Not a fan of any sort of cap, but I do appreciate that you’ve done much better than a lot of the other local government entities that I’ve been in front of at the city and county levels.”
Tuesday’s decision comes two weeks after the board revised the zoning ordinance to allow for medical cannabis establishments in commercial, lakeside commercial and agricultural zones throughout the county.
During the process, neither proposal faced any stated opposition.
With the licensing ordinance taking effect 20 days after publication, it was stated that Nov. 4 is the likely date that interested parties can start applying for medical cannabis licenses.
Also Tuesday, the board considered, but ultimately rejected, moving forward with a request to give next week’s Native American Day off for employees.
Advocating for the day off was Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff.
“The banks are closed and the state offices are closed and almost all other counties are closed,” he said. “Yankton is one of the counties with the greatest Native American heritage, and it’s really an important way to honor the Native Americans.”
Chairperson Cheri Loest pointed out that Native American Day is currently not recognized as an official holiday in Yankton County government.
“When we reviewed the employee handbook last year, we did choose not to include this one as an official holiday,” she said. “This motion would be just for this year. If we want to do it every year, we’d have to amend the handbook.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said granting the holiday would also be an opportunity to reward county employees for the work that they’ve done over the past year and a half.
“This would be just a small token of appreciation for what the county team has done working through the pandemic,” he said. “There’s not a lot of extra cost giving a holiday.”
Klimisch introduced a motion granting the county’s employees the holiday, but the motion died for lack of a second.
Commissioner Joseph Healy said he’d rather formally address the holiday in the future.
“I think it should be addressed in the handbook — added and one (holiday) removed, or simply added,” he said.
Loest had to leave the meeting in the waning minutes of the regular session and was not present for the second public comment section, commissioner updates and the two executive sessions. Healy, as co-chair, took over the remainder of the meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Amended the 2022 budget;
• Approved a variance;
• Approved acceptance of a grant award for a study on the effects of raising the elevation of the road leading to Stone Church Bridge.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.