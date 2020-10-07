South Dakota reported 10 new deaths and 609 new infections tied to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths marked the third time in the past week the state has recorded double figures in deaths. South Dakota’s toll now stands at 258.
The 609 new cases represented the second largest daily total so far. The state reported 747 new infections on Oct. 1.
Also Wednesday, the DOH website added “probable cases” to its online portal, which reflects individuals who had a positive antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. The DOH reported 47 probable cases along with 562 confirmed cases. State epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a media briefing that the new category has been instituted to conform to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) national surveillance case guidelines.
Active cases (4,511 total) and current hospitalizations (273) in South Dakota also jumped up Wednesday.
However, there were 688 new recoveries, the biggest one-day increase to date. Also, the state saw its biggest daily testing report to date with 15,234 tests processed.
Locally, every county in the Yankton area reported multiple new infections, led by Turner County, which recorded 47 new cases — an increase of 25%. Union County added 23 new infections and Clay County recorded 14 new positive tests.
Turner and Union counties both reported one new death. Other deaths were recorded in Codington (2), Pennington (2), Beadle, Lake, Lincoln and Meade counties.
Here are summaries of the area South Dakota counties for Wednesday:
• Bon Homme County — 8 new cases (123 total), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 4 new recoveries (80), 0 new deaths (1), 42 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 9 new cases (234), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 5 recoveries (158), 0 deaths (0), 76 active cases;
• Clay County — 14 new cases (603), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 8 new recoveries (543), 0 new deaths (7), 53 active cases;
• Douglas County — 8 new cases (111), 0 new hospitalizations (19), 3 new recoveries (73), 0 new deaths (1), 37 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (135), 1 new hospitalization (12), 3 new recoveries (85), 0 new deaths (2), 48 active cases;
• Turner County — 47 new cases (235), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 28 new recoveries (178), 1 new death (5), 52 active cases;
• Union County — 23 new cases (485), 1 new hospitalization (33), 17 new recoveries (391), 1 new death (10), 84 active cases;
• Yankton County — 7 new cases (493), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 12 new recoveries (386), 0 new deaths (4), 103 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website late Tuesday reported five new infections in Cedar County (105), Dixon County saw four new cases (123) and Knox County recorded three new cases (201).
The University of South Dakota online portal on Wednesday reported 16 active cases (15 students, 1 staff), which is unchanged from Tuesday. However, the number in quarantine jumped by 12 to 95, with 11 reported on campus (+4).
Also, the Mount Marty University online portal reported just one active case (a student) late Wednesday. There were three active cases reported Tuesday.
The South Dakota statistical summary from the DOH Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 25,906 (+609);
• Active Cases — 4,511 (+332);
• Recoveries — 21,137 (+688);
• Hospitalizations — 1,697 ever hospitalized (+27); 273 currently hospitalized (+23);
• Testing — 309,841 total tests (+15,234); 208,780 individuals tested (+7,303).
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw 498 new infections late Tuesday, with four new deaths reported (507 total).
Other statewide statistics on the DHHS website included:
• Total Cases — 48,757 (+498);
• Active Cases — 13,198 (+272);
• Recoveries — 35,052 (+222);
• Hospitalizations — 2,436 ever hospitalized (+27); 262 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 675,015 total tests (+11,417); 486,306 individuals tested (+5,078).
