The academic achievements of the best and brightest students from the Class of 2023 were recognized recently at the 33rd annual Academic Excellence Recognition luncheon.
Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students who were identified as the top 1% of their senior class, from the state’s Public, Private and Tribal/BIE schools on Monday, April 24.
Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Noem, who also encouraged the students to take challenges head on.
“Look at challenges as opportunities. An opportunity to find out who you were meant to be,” Noem told the seniors. “When you hit a challenge, you become a problem solver.”
ASBSD President Lisa Snedeker noted the day was a celebration of the students and their achievements.
“Before you head out on your next adventure, we celebrate your hard work. Today we celebrate your achievements,” Snedeker said to the students.
“Today, we celebrate you, the best and brightest of the Class of 2023.”
• Armour School District — Preston Koster;
• Avon School District — Sarah Swier;
• Beresford School District — Lane Everett Klarenbeek;
• Bon Homme School District — Jaden Kortan;
• Centerville School District — Lane Johnson;
• Dakota Valley School District — Pat Phisitkul;
• Elk Point-Jefferson School District — Grace Griffin;
• Freeman School District — Kate Miller;
• Gayville-Volin School District — Keanna Lee;
• Irene-Wakonda School District — Dashel Spurrell;
• Marion School District — Alivea Weber;
• Marty Indian School — Alexia Sharkey;
• Menno School District — Madelyn Kludt;
• Parker School District — Alison Nankivel;
• Parkston School District — Kiauna Hargens;
• Platte-Geddes School District — Brooklyn Nepodal;
• Scotland School District — Claire Janish;
• Tripp-Delmont School District — Ariene Underhile;
• Vermillion School District — Ella Simmons;
• Viborg-Hurley School District — Madelyn Vasgaard;
• Wagner Community School District — Kathryn Rose Doom;
• Yankton School District — Luke Abbott; Mason Gregoire; Cora Johnson.
