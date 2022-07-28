PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony next month to honor U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Cuka.
The ceremony will be Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theater in Yankton (1801 Summit Street).
The James River Bridge on S.D. Highway 46 will be dedicated to SSG Cuka.
Cuka was killed on Dec. 4, 2005, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee during convoy operations in Baghdad, Iraq while he was serving with Charlie Battery, 1-147 FA.
Naming bridges in honor of our combat veterans who died while serving their country is an initiative of Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs.
“Whenever and wherever this nation has called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us an opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect — for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”
