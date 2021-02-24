PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society board of trustees recently approved the property tax moratorium application for the Cox Building in Yankton. This application was for the eight-year state historic preservation property tax moratorium for restoration and rehabilitation made to historic buildings.
“These approvals are significant because if a historic building qualifies for the tax benefit, an eight-year delay is placed on the property tax assessment of any certified improvements,” said Ted M. Spencer, state historic preservation officer and director of the Historic Preservation Office in Pierre. “Property tax assessments may not be increased due to certified rehabilitation of the building. The property tax moratorium is an incentive for owners of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places to maintain and rehabilitate their homes and businesses.”
One of the criteria for the approval was that the projects meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
Of the 16 properties receiving the moratorium, eight are private residences and eight are or will be income-producing properties. Investment per project ranged from $2,250 to $240,000. Private investments totaled approximately $1.971 million.
The Cox Building located at 211 West 3rd Street in Yankton was built around 1880. The building is a contributing structure to the Yankton Commercial District, originally listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The scope of work for this new project in 2020 includes restoration of two historic windows, removal of a non-historic drop ceiling and restoration of the historic tin ceiling tiles.
Currently, this building houses the business LilyCrest. Future work for this building includes restoring the front windows to their original configuration.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 1 annually. For more information on how to qualify for the state historic preservation property tax moratorium, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone (605) 773-3458; or website history.sd.gov/preservation/fundingopportunities.aspx.
Following is a list by county of other area sites approved for the property tax moratorium:
• Clay County
The building at 7 Center Street in Vermillion was constructed in 1922. The building is a contributing structure to the Downtown Vermillion Historic District, which listed in the National Register in 2003. This new project in 2020 focused on the repair of an exterior door frame on the rear of the building and to stabilize the crumbling bricks above the frame.
The home located at 22 Bloomingdale Street in Vermillion was built in 1915. This home is a contributing structure to the Bluff Historic District, which was listed in the National Register in 2016. This new project in 2020 focused its work to the repainting and reroofing of the detached garage along with the removal of a 1970s era hot tub located on an interior porch of the house.
• Turner County
The T.I. Gunderson House located at 1041 Washington Street in Centerville was built in 1899 with a rear addition added in 1920. The house was individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. The scope of work for this new project in 2020 includes: repair of exterior stone; repair of stucco foundation; painting of the exterior windowsills, porch pillars, and trim; and spot patching of damaged porch roof membrane.
