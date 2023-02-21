UPDATE 9:25 p.m.: Due to the winter storm warning issued for the area, the Yankton School District has canceled classes and activities for Wednesday.
———
A monster winter storm is taking aim at the Upper Midwest, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.
The snowfall could be historic, even in a region accustomed to heavy snow. As much as 25 inches may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
Yankton County has been placed in a winter storm warning, while the northern portions of the region are now under a blizzard warning.
The winter storm warning went into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and runs through noon Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), accumulations of 9-15 inches of snow are possible, along with some ice accumulations. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 miles per hour. Area counties covered by this warning include Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Yankton counties.
For Clay and Union counties in South Dakota and Dixon County in Nebraska, a winter storm warning has been issued from 9 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday. The NWS says 5-8 inches of snow are possible, along with winds gusting up to 45 mph.
In Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska, a winter storm warning has been posted from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday. Snow accumulations of 3-8 inches are possible, along with winds gusting up to 50 mph. There is also a wind chill advisory posted from midnight-noon Thursday.
Meanwhile, the NWS has issued a blizzard warning from 9 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with a winter weather advisory posted from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, for Douglas, Hutchinson and Turner counties. Snow accumulations of 9-15 inches are possible, with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour.
Most of eastern South Dakota and a large chunk of western Minnesota are under blizzard warnings, while winter storm warnings cover the rest of South Dakota, much of northern Nebraska and southern Minnesota.
Weather service meteorologist Frank Pereira said the system was expected to affect about 43 million Americans.
Forecasters warned of life-threatening conditions, with bitter cold and strong winds bringing danger beyond the snow.
Temperatures could plunge to minus 15 to minus 20 degrees on Thursday and minus 25 degrees Friday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Wind chills may fall to 50 degrees below zero, said Nathan Rick, a meteorologist in Grand Forks.
Wind gusts of 35 mph will be common in western and central Minnesota, with some reaching 50 mph. That will result in “significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas,” the weather service said.
Forecasters at AccuWeather said the same storm system could result in icing across a 1,300-mile band from near Omaha, Nebraska, to New Hampshire on Wednesday and Thursday, creating potential travel hazards in or near cities such as Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Boston.
Locally, the NWS said the heaviest snow in the Yankton area is projected to fall late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
