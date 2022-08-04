LAUREL, Neb. — Four people have died in two crimes scenes early Thursday, with the incidents considered foul play, authorities said.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has taken the lead on the investigation, and authorities held a press conference Thursday afternoon in Laurel.
Col. John Bolduc of the NSP said authorities believe the two crimes are connected, given they occurred about the same time three blocks apart.
Authorities are not releasing the victims’ names pending notification of family. In addition, they are providing few details as the scenes remain under investigation.
Cedar County 911 received a call about an explosion and fire at the first house, and shortly thereafter responded to a fire at the second house.
Bolduc said one person was found dead at 209 Elm Street and three persons found dead at 503 Elm Street.
Also, a silver sedan was seen leaving Laurel around the time of the crimes.
The suspect was described as a black male who may have picked up another passenger on the way out of town. Because an accelerant may have been used, the suspect may have sustained burns.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, a Laurel resident, described the community of 1,000 as tight knit. When asked if the public was in danger, he asked that residents to remain vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary.
At least some Laurel businesses went into lockdown following the crimes.
Due to the local situation in the community, the parent/athlete meeting scheduled for today (Thursday) has been postponed until 6 p.m. Friday in the main gym on the Laurel school campus, according to a tweet from school authorities.
The NSP will maintain resources at the crime scene overnight, Bolduc said. He noted Laurel residents may be shaken following the incidents but should remain reassured about the work of law enforcement and first responders at the scenes.
Anyone with information on the crimes or who may have video surveillance of the crime scenes is urged to contact the NSP at (402) 479-4921.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
