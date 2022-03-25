100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 26, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 26, 1947
• While the new nurses’ home has been given foremost attention in the million-dollar building project undertaken by the Benedictine Sisters here, some work has been done on a new wing addition to the Mount Marty college building, and a new men’s dormitory for employees of the hospital dairy farm just west of the convent grounds is complete except for interior finishing. A new $348,000 chapel to go up between the convent and college building has not received final CPA approval, it was said today, but approval from Washington is expected soon.
• A report on Missouri river conditions from the Yankton Bridge company toll office this morning stated that there is no ice or high water in the river now and that sandbars can be seen clearly. Leo Reed, who takes river measurements, reported the stage today as 4.3 feet, which is slightly higher than the 3.6 feet measurement Tuesday morning.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 26, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 26, 1997
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ready to assist the state in flood control measures, said Michael Knoff, COE Project Manager at the Gavins Point Unit. With the Corps emergency flood supplies stocked and ready, all that is needed is a formal request from the state to the Omaha office to send local Corps officials into action.
• State officials are looking to Yankton County as a model for the state. Ron Wheeler, S.D. Department of Transportation secretary, and other D.O.T. representatives met with Yankton County Commissioners Tuesday to discuss a joint proposal that would combine the county’s highway department with the state and Yankton City operations.
