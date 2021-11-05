Contact Center Food Basket Donations, Recipients Sought
The holiday season is fast approaching, and the Contact Center of Yankton is once again providing holiday food baskets and fruit baskets to homebound individuals.
The Contact Center relies on the goodness of the community to help fund this very special yearly project. They rely on support through donations from retailers, banks, churches, clubs, schools, businesses, organizations, individuals and anyone else in the community who wants to support this project.
This year, approximately $21,500 is needed to fund this project. Donations can be brought to the Contact Center in the basement of the Yankton County Government building at Third St. and Broadway Avenue, or mailed to Contact Center, 321 West 3rd Street, Suite B-02, Yankton, SD 57078.
Families and individuals wishing to participate in the holiday food basket or fruit basket projects will need to come to the Contact Center starting Monday, Nov. 8, to sign up. Proof of address is required. The deadline to sign up for baskets is Friday, Dec. 10.
For more information regarding this project, call (605) 260-4400, ext. 2.
