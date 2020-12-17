HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton has announced that the James River Water Development District awarded $214,445 in cost-sharing assistance at their recent regular Board of Directors meeting by way of Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The district awarded $15,000 to the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition to provide cost share to agricultural producers throughout the district in order to plant cover crops and implement various grazing management practices. This project will help to improve water quality, increase the profitability and economic viability of participating producers as well as have a positive effect on wildlife populations.
The district awarded $15,800 to Liberty Township in Hutchinson County for engineering and costs associated with repairing a flood damaged township road.
The district awarded $22,350 to Davison County Highway Department to provide riprap on nine structures in Davison County. This project will provide cleaner water and protect the structures from future flood events.
The district awarded $40,000 to the City of Parkston for a sewer expansion project and installation of a sewage lift station and manholes.
The district awarded $15,000 to Davison Conservation District and USFWS to promote rangeland stewardship on private land by implementing beneficial grazing management practices. Specific conservation practices implemented include pipelines, tanks, pasture pumps, alternative energy water pumps, rural water hook-ups, and shallow wells. The overall goal of this project is to promote grassland management, which is beneficial for wildlife production, erosion reduction, and improved water quality in the James River.
The district awarded $5,000 to Lake Byron Sanitary Districts for engineering costs associated with providing an affordable sewer treatment system for the properties at the Lake. This project will help protect potential contamination of the runoff into the James River.
The district awarded $49,000 to the City of Wolsey to clean out the SW sewage lagoon cell which is plugged with sand and is not functioning correctly.
The district awarded $2,295 to repair a dam in German Township in Hutchinson County.
The district awarded $50,000 to build three silt dams in Yankton County. The drainage area above these three silt dams is 2,467 acres and will be used to slow water flow and sediment.
In other business, the District set their tentative 2021 meeting dates as follows: Jan. 21, March 11, May 13, July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 18
For further information, contact the James River Water Development District office in Huron at 352-0600.
