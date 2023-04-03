100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 4, 1923
• White mushroom markers, made of reinforced concrete, have been placed at the main street intersections by Police Commissioner Ohlman in place of the old “Keep to the Right” signs which were easily knocked about and failed to stand up in the wind.
• James Robinson, of St. Paul, Minn., assistant freight agent of the Great Northern railroad, was here yesterday afternoon inspecting the piers of Yankton’s bridge. The visitor had praise for the undertaking, which he admitted was a big affair for a small community to swing, and passed the opinion that the builders had built substantially and well.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 4, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 4, 1973
• The 87-year-old man sits on a small rectangular stool with a bundle of willow reeds resting on his lap. His nimble fingers push the reeds back and forth with steady rhythm until he transforms the willow reeds into a fruit basket. He’s Tom Preheim, one of the few remaining South Dakotans that still weaves baskets. He proudly demonstrates his art every year at Schmeckfest in Freeman.
• Wet conditions continue to plague farmers and ranchers across the state of Nebraska and feedlots remain in very poor condition, the state-federal Division of Agricultural Statistics said Monday. Field work to ready the ground for the spring planting came to a standstill last week when the rains came again. Feedlots are in such bad shape that they have been abandoned in some areas and farmers are feeding in the fields.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 4, 1998
• The new head of the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) says for the state mental health facility to gain respect as a health care facility, everyone involved must build on the role the facility has played in the past and look toward the future. Roger Steinkruger, who brings with him a quarter of a century of experience in health care and mental health care administration, has served as Chief Executive Officer at HSC for just over one month.
• About 100 students from across the state attended the 1998 South Dakota Geography Bee, held at Mount Marty College Friday. Questions ranged from regional, national and international topics to political and economic geography issues. Yankton’s Megan Storm placed third.
