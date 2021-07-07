Incidents
• A report was received at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a bicycle on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on memory Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Timberland Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday of fraud in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism in Irene.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday of theft in the Irene area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.