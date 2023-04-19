Spring is in the air, inspiring people to clean up and clear out the clutter. The one area many overlook isn't a basement corner or a forgotten closet; but your digital devices. We use our devices to shop, scroll through social media, bank, work and all things in between.

The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) remind everyone that while, clearing out the physical clutter is important, don’t neglect the digital data clutter that lives on your electronic devices.

