For likely the first time during the 22-month COVID-19 pandemic, every county in South Dakota is rated at high community spread, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday.
According to the DOH online portal, high community spread is rated as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a weekly test-positivity rate of 10% or greater.
Last week, 63 of the 66 counties were listed at high community spread. The community spread level is updated each Monday.
Also Monday, South Dakota posted 1,683 new COVID-19 infections, the fifth straight reporting day of at least 1,000 new cases, while active cases rose to 17,219 (+1,292), the highest level since Nov. 23, 2020.
Six new deaths were posted, raising the state toll to 2,528. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Current COVID hospitalizations climbed to 307, up six from Friday. There were 22 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test positivity rate rose to 31.1% (+1.0%).
Locally, Yankton County added 42 new COVID-19 infections, the fifth straight reporting day of at least 40 new cases reported. There were 23 new recoveries posted, with active cases climbing to 470, the highest level since Dec. 13, 2020. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Case reports from other area counties Monday included: Bon Homme County, +16; Charles Mix County, +25; Clay County, +20; Douglas County, +7; Hutchinson County, +13; Turner County, +14; and Union County, +47.
The University of South Dakota reopened its COVID online portal for the spring semester Monday, and it showed 36 active cases (28 students, 8 staff), which is the highest number so far for the school year that began in August. Also, there were 38 people in quarantine/isolation, one of whom was on campus.
Late Monday, the Mount Marty University portal showed two active cases, both faculty, which was unchanged from Friday.
