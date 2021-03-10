Municipal Election Returns To Near Normal

With unknowns abounding in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the City of Yankton did something unprecedented with its municipal election.
A staple of the second Tuesday in April when it has been held, the 2020 municipal election was moved to coincide with the state’s primary election in June.
But according to City Manager Amy Leon, this year’s municipal election will look a bit more on the normal side, being hosted April 13.
“Last year, people will remember that we moved our election date,” Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “We had a June date. This one is back to our regular time — the second Tuesday in April.”
Due to the move last year, former commissioners Jake Hoffner and Chris Ferdig — both of whom had opted not to run again in 2020 — had their final terms extended into the summer. Incumbent Commissioner Stephanie Moser was reelected while commissioners Ben Brunick and Tony Maibaum won in the late election.
As a result of the state sending out absentee ballot applications to all residents for the primary, turnout was also higher than usual, with 4,149 ballots being cast in that election.
Despite having no other statewide election to piggyback off of this year, Leon said there was initially some thought of holding a later municipal election again in 2021.
“We talked about it a little bit as we knew the executive orders were expiring towards the end of last year,” she said. “But, by that time, we were starting to taper down on numbers. We thought it would be kind of a wait-and-see situation and we also knew that a vaccine was coming. We did talk about it wondering, ‘Will we have to do that again or was that a flash in the pan, so to speak?’ I’m glad we didn’t have to change it again because I think people expect it to come this time of year, and we certainly want to keep people in the routine of voting in April for local elections.”
She said that the voting sites will still be taking a number of precautions to help keep both the staff and voters safe.
“People will have an opportunity to come to the polling places again, but we’ll also offer, as we always do, absentee voting,” she said. “On election day, we’ll have a lot of the same protocol we had in the June election. We’re going to ask people to be respectful of people’s space and keep the social distancing. We’ll have hand sanitizer. We’ll probably have some sneeze guards … between the election workers. We know that we’re doing really well on vaccinations in Yankton, but by that time, we probably won’t have everyone vaccinated yet. We certainly want everyone to vote, so we’ll keep up with that protocol at our polling places.”
Absentee voting will also be conducted at City Hall in Yankton starting March 22. Leon said there will be social distancing and hygiene protocols at City Hall as well.
“We’ll make sure that we’re providing hand sanitizer for folks if they’re coming in to absentee vote,” she said. “We hold it in a big space — it’s in our City Hall gym — so if there are a number of people, it’s easy to space and social distancing.”
Though the masking ordinance expired at the beginning of the month, voters will still be encouraged to wear masks at polling and absentee locations.
This year’s municipal election features seven candidates vying for three open spots on the City Commission, including incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson, along with former city commissioner and Mayor Curt Bernard and newcomers Michael Grave, Stacey Nickles, Mike Villanueva and Thomas Bixler.
