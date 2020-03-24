South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has recommended K-12 public schools closed until May 1.
“This will give us time to make sure that we are flattening and bending the curve of the spread of the infection in the state of South Dakota,” she said in a press conference Tuesday morning. “It gives (our systems) some consistency at the district level on how they will teach these children at home or at a distance.”
Noem thanked all of the school systems in the state for their work for families in their since the school closings.
“They have been giving and delivering meals at home. Distance learning activities have been completed,” Noem said. “They’ve just done phenomenal work on behalf of our kids.”
Those school administrators and school board members are in communication with the governor’s office on how to continue and the flexibility they need district by district, she said.
Schools throughout the state have been closed since March 16.
“Projections, models, data and facts tell us that we have another eight weeks potentially until we see our peak infection rate, which means we expect more and more people to become infected with infected with COVID-19 over the next eight weeks,” Noem said. “So whatever decisions we make that impact families, how we do our day to day business, how we run our operations, how we care for people needs to be sustained long term.”
