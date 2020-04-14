By Rob Nielsen
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be one of the toughest foes businesses have faced in some time.
But one entity wants to see to it that local retailers and other businesses can maintain some cash flow and drive future traffic during these challenging times.
Last week, the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce debuted its Yankton Stronger Together gift card program, which allows consumers to buy gift cards specific to area businesses that may not have had an existing gift card program, through the Chamber’s website.
“We have an e-commerce site and it’s open to the public to purchase whatever kinds of materials we have on it,” Chamber Director Carmen Schramm told the Press & Dakotan. “What we thought we would do was, for those businesses that don’t have an e-commerce site where they can sell gift cards and get cash flowing in immediately, we can do that service for them.”
She said that, as of Monday, the Chamber is selling $20 gift cards for 55 businesses from around the area, be it restaurants, retail stores or services.
“(People) can buy as many from one business or they can buy for as many different types of businesses as they want, pay with their credit card and every week, we’ll write a check from the Chamber to that business for whatever number of gift cards were sold,” Schramm said. “Then we will send the specially made gift cards to the purchaser and they can redeem them at a later date.”
At this time, all gift cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2020.
Schramm said that the Yankton Chamber get the idea to pursue the gift card idea from other cities which are implementing a similar model.
“This idea came from Decorah, Iowa, and the Chamber there,” she said. “Vermillion is doing one similar. … It’s something that chambers are doing across the country to help the cash flow for their businesses.”
She said that the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce hasn’t done anything similar in the past.
Schramm said some other local businesses have stepped up to help the Chamber with the endeavor.
“Because there is a processing fee and a mailing fee, we reached out to a couple of our members,” she said. “Explorers Credit Union said, ‘We’ll provide the envelopes and the postage.’ Vision Real Estate said, ‘We’ll take care of some of the processing fees.’”
The gift card program launched last Thursday.
Schramm said that the Chamber will refine the gift card program as people begin purchasing them and will look to add other businesses, such as additional restaurants, as time goes on.
For more information, visit https://yanktonsd.com/store/stronger-together-gift-card-program.
