PARKER — The Turner County Fair has fallen victim to the pandemic.
The fair board announced the event on the Parker fairgrounds — the oldest county fair in South Dakota — will not be held this year. The event, established in 1880, draws thousands of visitors from throughout the region with exhibits, a carnival midway and grandstand entertainment.
The organizers made the announcement on Facebook.
“It is with great regret that we inform you the 2020 Turner Co. Fair is canceled. This decision was not taken lightly,” the board said. “After extensive consideration on the safety precautions we would need to take to follow CDC guidelines, the Turner Co. Fair Board made the decision to cancel.
“Your health and safety as well as the safety of our volunteers is our number-one priority. Preparations have already begun on how to celebrate the 140th Turner Co. Fair, August 16-19, 2021. We will see you there!”
A number of other county fairs and 4-H Achievement Days has been canceled or greatly modified because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
