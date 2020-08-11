As the schools prepare once again to welcome students into their buildings, the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton announces its plan to serve members of all ages after school and during school breaks beginning the first day of school.
Understanding that the uncertainty and developments of the pandemic means that programs must adapt accordingly, the Boys & Girls Club has prepared a plan that allows staff to adjust services to best support the safety and wellbeing of members, staff and community. The back-to-school plan mirrors the school district’s color-coded plan with green, yellow and red levels, and details the services the club will provide at each level, corresponding with the school district. Details of the club’s plan can be viewed at greatfuturessd.org.
Tim Lease, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, said, “We have been collaborating and working very closely with the school district and understand the challenges that our families are facing and want to help and support them in any way that we can.”
Consistent with the school district, the Boys & Girls Club closed its doors in March 2020 but began serving the families of emergency responders and the youngest, most vulnerable children again in May. The Boys & Girls Club is taking careful measures to ensure the safety of its members, staff and community.
Chief Operating Officer Lindsie Bell says, “Safety is our number one concern for our Club families, so we have adapted to best serve our community. We are excited to have our Club kids at the Club and believe giving them a safe place to grow, learn and play is crucial for their development. We will continue to focus on our priority outcomes of academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership. Now more than ever, it will be crucial for us to be a positive outlet for our club families.”
The Boys & Girls Club is currently taking membership applications. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to call 605-692-3333 or to visit greatfuturessd.org.
