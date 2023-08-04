Are you interested in the concept of food forests or food gardens? Learn all about them at this month’s Seed Library meeting. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Marlys Hauck-Fenner will discuss designing and planning food forests. She will explain the importance of plant selection and how to tend the garden.
Classes are free and open to the public. Participants can join one of the two presentations in person at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.