• Joseph Dennis, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Borden Albertony, 46, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for possession of a forged instrument, identity theft and second-degree petty theft (three counts).
• Wesley Hare III, 41, Marty, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Mark Bordeaux Jr., 52, Lake Elmo, Minn., was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Hunter Techmang, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday on warrants for failure to appear and breach of conditions.
