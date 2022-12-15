Weather Grinch: Arctic Blast Expected In Time For Christmas

Expect a deep freeze for the holidays.
The impending bitter weather in the Central Plains offers a sign of things to come through the end of the month, two climatologists said during Thursday’s webinar.
The outlooks were offered by Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan and USDA Midwest Climate Hub director Dennis Todey, who formerly served as South Dakota state climatologist.
The Yankton region, along with much of South Dakota and Nebraska, has been hit by a major storm system expected to impact the area through today (Friday).
Many factors are working together at the same time to produce the current major storm, Todey said.
“It’s an amplified outbreak,” he said.
A large, potent low-pressure system is moving through the United States, Glisan said.
“The slow-moving system has brought blizzard conditions but has also brought beneficial moisture to the upper Midwest for unfrozen ground where it has (infiltrated),” he said.
Charles Mix and Douglas counties remain under a blizzard warning while Hutchinson County remains in a winter storm warning until noon today (Friday).
Yankton, Bon Homme, Clay, Turner and Union counties in southeast South Dakota and Dixon County in northeast Nebraska remain in a winter weather advisory until noon today.
The winter weather advisory expired Thursday night for Knox and Cedar counties in northeast Nebraska.
However, look for icebox conditions as the region moves toward the Dec. 21 start of winter. The seven-day forecast calls for high temperatures in the single digits and low temperatures of subzero. By the end of next week, the high temperatures are forecast to remain below zero.
The holidays should be marked by increasingly bitter weather, Glisan said.
“The 8- to 14-day outlook is for below-normal temperatures. We are in the bull’s eye for an 80-90% chance of below average temperatures this time of year,” he said. “It’s a broad swatch for the eastern half of the United States, from the Dakotas to the mid-Atlantic. It’s suggesting temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal with colder pockets, as well. We’re looking for below-normal precipitation, as well.”
The prolonged blast should continue through at least Christmas Day, Glisan said.
“From December 22-25, we have an Arctic air outbreak coming down through the United States,” he said. “We’ll have sub-zero temperatures coming into the Central Plains.”
As the colder winter temperatures enter the Missouri River basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will closely monitor ice conditions. The Corps will gauge between system reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes.
Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton were scheduled for reduction by Dec. 11 from 13,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 12,000 cfs as the winter release level.
The freezing conditions will affect not only the Missouri River, Glisan said.
“The ice-over is expected on most Upper Plains streams over the next two weeks with the forecasted cold snap,” he said. “We don’t expect much in the way of hydrologic hazards associated with the impending freeze up.”
The current snowfall provides welcome moisture, particularly in areas where it penetrates the soil. However, the drought has created such a deficit that one event won’t reverse the situation.
Todey noted a soil sample in Iowa that contained less than a half-inch of water compared to the average 6-7 inches.
“It would take five to six inches of water right now just to get back to normal,” he said. “We’ll come nowhere near that type of moisture (with the current snowfall). Does it help? You bet it does. Does it solve the problem? No way.”
The soil moisture –- or lack of it –- will play a huge role in determining the frost depth, Todey said. The depth is variable, and he noted some major departures from the normal of about six inches.
“We’re seeing places where the frost depth is 2 feet where there isn’t snow on the ground,” he said. “Snow is an insulator and doesn’t allow the frost depth to develop quite as deep until the cold comes.”
December is normally a quiet weather month, and the central region has remained cooler than average this time of year, Glisan said. The cooler conditions help with drought, although winter also doesn’t usually generate much moisture, he said.
“We’re getting into the driest part of the year with December, January and February. The expectation is not a lot of precipitation potential there,” he said. “We need months and months of above-average precipitation to put a chip into the soil moisture deficit.”
On a positive note, the heavy snowfall will boost the plains snowpack and help the rivers and streams, Glisan said. Also, the mountain snow water equivalent (SWE) is running 123% of normal, he said.
The mountain snowpack usually peaks April 17, so a lot of time remains, he added.
The Central Plains region is moving into its third consecutive winter with a La Nina weather pattern, Glisan said. La Nina refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
La Nina episodes in the winter months feature a wave-like jet stream flow across the United States and Canada, the NWS says. The La Nina causes colder- and stormier-than-average conditions across the north, and warmer and less stormier conditions across the south.
“This is the third consecutive winter of La Nina, which signifies a triple dip,” Glisan said. “La Nina is likely to continue across the Northern Hemisphere this winter.”
A La Nina “three-peat” has only occurred in the United States two other times since 1950, according to records.
The Central Plains could start transitioning out of the current La Nina and into a neutral pattern by spring, Glisan said. However, the transition would come gradually and not in an instant, he added.
“It’s not a snap of the finger for it to shift from La Nina to ENSO (El Nino-Southern Oscillation),” he said. “It takes time for the atmosphere to change.”
The current La Nina is playing a major role in the current deep freeze, Glisan said.
“La Nina brings highly variable weather patterns,” he said. “We have high pressure blocking the Gulf of Alaska, which shifts the jet stream farther north and dams the cold air farther north.”
The Central Plains greatly needs whatever moisture it can get out of the current system, Glisan said.
“We need to get the tanks at least partially filled for the next growing season,” he said. “Once (the ground) is frozen, it’s runoff until it melts next spring.”
