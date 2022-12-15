Weather Grinch: Arctic Blast Expected In Time For Christmas
Buy Now

Traffic moved through a curtain of blowing snow north of Yankton Thursday afternoon and light snow pushed by strong wind reduced visibility.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

 Expect a deep freeze for the holidays.

The impending bitter weather in the Central Plains offers a sign of things to come through the end of the month, two climatologists said during Thursday’s webinar.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.