Irene Quast, 104, of Menno passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobsen officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Irene’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details.
