The University of South Dakota will host a dedication ceremony for a new addition to the USD campus — the Patriots Plaza — on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 1 p.m.
Speakers at the ceremony will include U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, Southeast Area Director for U.S. Sen. John Thune Benjamin Ready, Southeast Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds Tyler Tordsen, Lt. Col. and Professor of Military Science Daniel Sundberg, USD Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Kurt Hackemer, Ph.D., and USD President Sheila K. Gestring.
“Reveille,” “Taps” and other music will be played by USD Department of Music faculty.
Inspired by USD student veterans and joined by others in the USD family, Patriots Plaza features an impressive display of American, South Dakota, POW/MIA and USD flags honoring three USD alumni Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, other veterans and the centennial of Army ROTC at USD.
The plaza came about, in part, thanks to Krisztian Zsigmond Fasi.
As reported in a story by Michelle Cwach published on the USD web page, Fasi, a Navy veteran and nursing student at USD, noticed that there was limited prominence for the American flag on USD’s campus. After bringing the issue to campus leadership, he learned there used to be a flag in the center of campus prior to the new student center being built, but it had not been included in the final design plans for the Muenster University Center.
It wasn’t until later that Fasi learned that four individuals, Greg Huckabee, an associate professor in the Beacom School of Business, USD alumnus and Vietnam-era veteran Gary Conradi of Sioux Falls, USD and ROTC alumnus John Holter and Ted Muenster, president emeritus of the USD Foundation, had already been forming plans for a memorial to honor three USD alumni who each earned the Congressional Medal of Honor, the military’s highest acknowledgment of exceptional heroism. Those recipients are Capt. Joe Foss ’39, Capt. Arlo L. Olson ’40 and Col. George E. “Bud” Day ’49.
While Fasi initially had a simple dream of fundraising $5,000 to erect a singular flagpole, with the support of university leadership, the idea quickly grew into a $200,000 project that paid proper tribute to USD’s longstanding tradition of producing brave men and women who lead the nation’s efforts to protect America’s freedom.
This plan eventually became known as the Patriots Plaza project, and Fasi was soon added to the project’s steering committee to share his passion for the initiative.
“The idea of taking an originally $5,000 project idea and growing it to this large of a scale is very admirable, and I’m excited,” Fasi said. “I started the project because I felt I could easily get it funded on my own through different organizations, but I know I couldn’t raise $200,000 alone!”
The Patriots Plaza project was first announced during USD President Sheila K. Gestring’s State of the University address in September, and later formally launched at the Coyote Football Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 9. The on-campus memorial is located between the Beacom School of Business, the Al Neuharth Media Center and the School of Law and commemorates the first 100 years of the Army ROTC at USD, pays tribute to USD’s three Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and honors all military members and veterans.
The plaza has a large, horseshoe-shaped walkway circling its concrete center. A flagpole displays both the American flag and the POW/MIA flag and is flanked by two flagpoles, one flying the South Dakota flag and the other flying the University of South Dakota flag.
It also features busts of Foss, Olson and Day and a sponsored “wall of honor” listing individual veterans. Stockwell Engineers of Sioux Falls was selected to design the final concept, said Brian Limoges, assistant vice president of facilities management at USD.
Gestring said the university was so committed to seeing the Patriots Plaza completed that it committed up to $100,000 in matching funds to ensure its timely completion.
According to Muenster, “no state in the union respects military service more than South Dakota and it’s an important part of our culture.”
Tom Brokaw, former news anchor for NBC Nightly News and one of USD’s most distinguished alumni, is one of the project’s early supporters and said USD has a long and distinguished record of military service and “every reason to be proud.”
“That service is part of the DNA of the prairie experience and deserves prominent attention within the university community,” Brokaw said. “What better way than to erect a permanent tribute to three USD alumni who earned the Medal of Honor?”
In addition to its three Medal of Honor recipients, USD also graduated the first two women in the nation to be commissioned in the Regular Army through its ROTC program in 1976 — Cindy Orton and Sandy Koopman.
Lt. Col. Dan Sundberg, chair of the military science department and member of the Patriots Plaza steering committee, said the location is an ideal spot on campus to pay tribute to service members and veterans.
“Symbolically, if you think of the business school as representing the power of capitalism on campus, the law school as the rule, the journalism school as the freedom of the press and the MUC as our assembly area — it’s the perfect spot on campus where it’s surrounded by the pillars of America,” Sundberg said.
