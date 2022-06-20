Yankton broke at least one heat record over a very warm final weekend of spring.
The city officially recorded 100 degrees Saturday, which topped the old mark of 98 degrees set in 1933.
The mercury soared to 99 degrees Sunday and (unofficially) 101 degrees Monday, but neither reading was a record.
However, as of 6 p.m. Monday, the maximum low in Yankton for the day was 79 degrees, which, if the temperature failed to drop below that level before midnight Tuesday morning, would be a new record for June 20, beating the old mark of 76 degrees record in 1989.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler today (Tuesday) and Wednesday, before returning to mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. However, cooler temperatures may be in store for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.