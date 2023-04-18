Yankton School District will have a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Early Childhood Development Center on Thursday, April 20, from 11-11:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place on the land purchased just to the south of the airport, and banners will be posted. Parking will take place in the airport parking areas.
The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided after the groundbreaking ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.