Storm Watch Issued For Part Of Yankton Area

Part of the Yankton area is under a winter storm watch for much of Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, up to 5-7 inches of snow is possible from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. The winds are expected to be 15-20 miles per hour.
The storm watch runs across northeastern Nebraska and extreme southeastern South Dakota along the Missouri River. It covers Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union counties in South Dakota and Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
The track of the storm remains uncertain as of this writing and should be monitored.
Meanwhile, the potential for freezing rain on Monday did not immediately pan out in the Yankton area. However, the threat of deteriorating weather prompted Yankton School District officials to postpone the middle school basketball boys’ and girls’ games with Mitchell. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
