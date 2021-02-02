Budding Success

A childhood love of flowers blossomed last month for Yankton Hy-Vee florist.
Meshelle Jasso, a florist with Hy-Vee for nearly 21 years, was recently announced the winner of the Hy-Vee Extreme Floral Challenge.
The first phase of the contest kicked off in December when dozens of entries from Hy-Vee floral designers were judged and the 10 best were posted on Facebook. Then, Facebook followers chose the top three arrangements and, after a final round of designs, chose the winner, who was announced last month.
Jasso received a check for $1,000 for her first-place arrangement.
Jasso has been a florist for more than 28 years and has worked for Yankton’s Hy-Vee since the store first began offering floral services at its current location, she said.
As a child, Jasso said she would follow her grandmother around the garden and learn all she could about the many flower varieties growing there.
“So, you combine the love of flowers and nature and the fact that you were born with artistic talent, and you end up with a floral designer,” she said.
For Jasso, the contest began when her manager told her that Yankton Hy-Vee Store Director Ben Conway had requested that Jasso take up the challenge.
When planning the arrangement, Jasso never deviated from the stated theme, she said.
“I’ve always been a small-print reader, so I really read what they were saying, and what they were saying was, ‘Create a bouquet for the 90th Hy-Vee anniversary party,’” she said. “So, I thought, ‘Well, our colors are red and white and it’s a party,’ and then I just kind of went from there.”
There were all different styles of arrangements submitted, but Jasso said she felt her direction was clear.
“In my mind, it was like, ‘This is a party. This is fun. This is big and sassy,’” Jasso said. “So I stuck with the red and white and was chosen as one of the top 10.”
However, the next phase of the contest was a very different ballgame, and Jasso would be competing against florists from larger stores in more urban areas.
“There’s a lot of talent out there,” she said. “I was very humbled, especially those top 10. When I saw them, I said, ‘Look at how gorgeous! These are unbelievable!’
“I just didn’t want to embarrass myself.”
For the final phase, which was timed, contest organizers announced the same Hy-Vee anniversary celebration theme, supplied each contestant with a specific number and type of flower, and then threw them a curve.
“The day I was supposed to do it, we got a delivery of a small shopping cart,” Jasso said. “The organizer called and said, ‘How do you like my little gift?’ You need to incorporate that shopping cart in your design — surprise!”
Jasso said she was sure the other contestants would place their arrangements inside the cart, which they did, but she wanted to go big.
“I went ahead and did the whole 90,” she said. “But, I also incorporated the fact that we aren’t just a flower shop. Under this roof, you can literally do everything. So I added the fruit and the gift cards, and I incorporated that all in my final bouquet, which I loaded up with lights.”
When Jasso was done, the shopping cart was just one piece of a much larger arrangement that included candy, bows and party decor, plates and glasses, fruits and vegetables, a Hy-Vee balloon and the Hy-Vee 90th anniversary logo placed prominently throughout the design.
“I wasn’t going to forget why I was doing this and what it’s for,” Jasso said. “I wanted to make sure that the 90th anniversary was incorporated in it.”
When the voting was done, Jasso came out on top, but not by a landslide, she said.
“It was pretty close,” she said. “The company should be very proud they have some very talented individuals that work for them. It’s wonderful to think that all those designers out there are under the roof of Hy-Vee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.