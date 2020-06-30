100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 1, 1920
• Two more licenses were issued yesterday to bring the total of those who took advantage of the bride’s month to twenty-five. The month of June began strong with seven on the first day and ended strong with six on the last two days. Two yesterday and four the day before.
• Crossing the rubber almost at will, the Coyotes decisively defeated the Akron, Iowa ball club in yesterday afternoon’s contest at the local park by the one-sided score of 11 to 2, by timely hitting and perfect fielding.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 1, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 1, 1970
• The City of Tripp will dedicate their new athletic field next Sunday night, July 5 at 8 p.m. The facility will consist of a new football field, baseball field and a quarter mile track, and is located so that the grandstands of the old fair grounds may be used.
• William O’Connor, Yankton Sioux Ceremonial Chief known as Chief Chasing Bear, is 69 and is one of the few Yankton Sioux to know and practice many of the old rites of the tribe. The Lake Andes man speaks of a coming revival of many of the old Indian values and rituals.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 1, 1995
• Traveling outside of Yankton this weekend, especially on Highway 50, could leave someone seeing red, white and blue. No, the surrounding area has not been invaded by colorful aliens, but by fireworks stands. This year there are 17 licensed fireworks dealers in Yankton County, almost double the number there were last year.
• The message of providing information through technology pervaded the program celebrating the expansion and renovation of the I.D. Weeks Library and relocation of the Lommen Health Services Library Friday afternoon on the campus of the University of South Dakota.
