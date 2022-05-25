WATERTOWN — The American Legion Department of South Dakota reports that high school boys from across the state of South Dakota will be arriving in Aberdeen on Monday, May 30, 2022, as the 79th annual session of the South Dakota American Legion Boys State will convene on the campus of Northern State University. The program will conclude Friday, June 3.
Over 200 high school students who have just completed their junior (or senior year for 2022), will arrive on the NSU campus on May 30 for registration and the opening of the American Legion Boys State in South Dakota.
The week-long session, part of The American Legion’s Americanism Program, is one of the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students in the nation. South Dakota American Legion Boys State started in Aberdeen in 1940 and continued through 1942. World War II made it necessary to drop the activity from 1943-1945, but in 1946 South Dakota American Legion Boys State was resumed.
It is a participatory program where each boy becomes a part of the operation of his local, county and state government. The boys are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a citizen. The training is objective and practical with city, county and state government operated by elected and appointed officials duly placed in office by the participants. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
Participants were selected by local American Legion Posts and the expenses associated with attendance were paid by the sponsoring American Legion Post, a local business or another community-based organization.
Approximately 60 volunteer staff members consisting of Legionnaires and educators, along with civic and government leaders participate as counselors and advisors during the week-long program.
Thursday, June 2, is American Legion Day at Boys State. All Legionnaires are invited to attend the day’s activities and visit with the participants.
The South Dakota American Legion Boys State program is conducted under the direction of American Legion Boys State Director Chris VanDelist of Rapid City.
