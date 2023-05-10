Special Olympics SD
Courtesy Image

Special Olympics South Dakota is excited to be hosting the Law Enforcement Torch Run across the state of South Dakota starting Sunday, May 14, and ending Thursday, May 18, at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2023 Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games in Spearfish.

Throughout the four days of the Torch Run, Law Enforcement officers, along with one Special Olympics athlete, will bring the “Flame of Hope” to 14 cities to help raise awareness for Special Olympics.

