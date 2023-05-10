Special Olympics South Dakota is excited to be hosting the Law Enforcement Torch Run across the state of South Dakota starting Sunday, May 14, and ending Thursday, May 18, at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2023 Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games in Spearfish.
Throughout the four days of the Torch Run, Law Enforcement officers, along with one Special Olympics athlete, will bring the “Flame of Hope” to 14 cities to help raise awareness for Special Olympics.
The actual running portion has evolved over the years from running the interstate, to the current format, where officers travel to cities and invite local Law Enforcement, Special Olympics athletes and the public to come and join them as they carry the “Flame of Hope” through the city. The Torch Run has become a major awareness and fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics South Dakota and the running of the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies kicks off Summer Games each year.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run will be starting on Sunday, May 14, in Sioux Falls. The Vermillion run will start at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 15, starting at the USD President’s House and finishing at the Courthouse. The runners will then continue their journey across the state arriving in Spearfish on May 18.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is so much more than just a run to Special Olympics South Dakota,” says Darryl Nordquist, President and CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota. “The awareness and funds that the Torch Run has raised has created a movement and helped provide new opportunities, competitions and programs for the athletes of Special Olympics South Dakota. The dedication and commitment from Law Enforcement across the state has been amazing and we thank you for your continued support!”
