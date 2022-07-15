EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two articles on proposed highway and bridge projects in the Yankton region.
———
MITCHELL — Thanks to a large influx of federal dollars, South Dakota is in a good position to meet growing transportation needs, according to a Department of Transportation (DOT) official.
Mike Behm, division director for planning and engineering, provided the update Wednesday during the DOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) meeting in Mitchell.
The meeting, which was livestreamed, was one of four held across the state providing information and gathering input on the tentative 2023-26 plan.
The State Transportation Commission will make final decisions when it gathers next month in Pierre. Yankton resident Bruce Cull serves on the commission.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Behm spoke of the additional dollars coming into the state for transportation. Such funding provides a stable revenue source and the ability to develop long-range plans, he added.
“With the federal aid through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IJAA) bill, it will provide us with a solid source of funding for the next five years,” he said. “From concept to construction, it takes 4-8 years and several steps (in the process).”
The Mitchell region, a 22-county area generally running from Chamberlain to Yankton to Sioux Falls, is scheduled for major projects, Behm said.
“We will see $1.4 billion in projects during the next four years, and that’s just the Mitchell region,” he said, noting the figure is comparable to the entire state about 20 years ago.
Federal funding accounts for $380 million annually for South Dakota transportation out of the total $500-600 million raised for state infrastructure projects, Behm said.
“That’s a huge investment in transportation for South Dakota,” he said. “The number one thing we focus on is safety. We have had a very good downward trend in fatalities since 2008. Our serious injuries have also gone down since 2008.”
South Dakota hit one of its lowest numbers for fatal crashes in 2019, while numbers went up in 2020 and 2021, generally because of speeding and drinking, Behm said. So far, the state is trending downward again in 2022 after the two-year rise, he added.
According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the greatest cause of fatal crashes is when drivers cross the center line, Behm said. The DOT has sought to reduce those collisions through rumble strips and other devices, he said.
The state has received a major boost from South Dakota’s Senate Bill 1, which created the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) during the 2015 Legislature, Behm said.
SB 1 states, in order to be eligible for a BIG grant, a county must impose a wheel tax. In addition, a county must have a County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan. The plan should detail proposed county highway and bridge improvement projects for the next five years.
State bridges are generally 40-70 years old, with many of them more than 50 years old.
“We have more than 5,700 structure bridges, which is a heavy lift. … But safe bridges aren’t just a convenience but a necessity,” he said. “The Transportation Commission funded $33 million for the (BIG) program, whereas they typically fund it for $15 million annually.”
The accelerated funding and construction is necessary, given the aging conditions of bridges needing repair or replacement in the near future, Behm said.
“We see a wave coming, and we have to plan for it. The sheer volume means we need to get it done earlier than later,” he said. “We need at least to flatten the curve. We’re also focusing on new technologies.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, Mitchell area engineer Jay Peppel provided an overview of major regional projects planned for each year. The proposals for the outer years are more tentative and could be moved forward, backward or dropped altogether.
This year, work continues on the Highway 46 reconstruction phase from the U.S. Highway 81 intersection to Irene. The DOT will hold a public meeting and open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Irene Community Center on the need to close the 12-mile segment late next week or the following week. The closure, expected to last until November, has become necessary because of the installation of six box culverts at a different time than originally scheduled.
In 2023, the projects include a resurfacing job east of Wagner to Highway 37 and a resurfacing project for a small portion of Highway 50 around Avon.
Also next year, the DOT plans to start a controversial reconfiguration of Highway 46 at Wagner from the current four lanes to three lanes (two driving lanes and a turn lane).
The DOT has selected the three-lane plan because it meets traffic, drainage, surface, sidewalk and other needs, Baum said. A delegation of Wagner residents expressed their concerns that the change will harm local businesses, pedestrians and the community in general. Another concern included any impact to Native American sites in the vicinity.
The Wagner residents noted a petition opposing the change carried about 1,500 signatures and asked for reconsideration of the DOT plans.
The Transportation Commission will make the final decision, Baum noted.
In another major project, the Platte-Winner bridge is scheduled for a fall 2024 letting. The project will cost an estimated $168-170 million, with the bridge built to the north side of the existing bridge.
In 2025, the projects include Highway 50 through Tyndall with resurfacing and improvements such as grading, curb and gutter. Other work in future years include Highway 46 from Beresford to the Iowa line and from Highway 46 to Alcester.
On another issue, District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) raised questions on how state officials are planning for an increasing number of electric vehicles and the need for charging stations.
As co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, she also noted the impact of more electric and other alternative vehicles on state gas taxes.
“Where are the revenues going to come from?” she asked, noting other states are grappling with the situation.
The number of electric vehicles (EV) is growing, and states are responding to a federal initiative expanding the number of charging stations across the United States.
The DOT is looking at the changes needed to accommodate more electric vehicles and the reduced gas taxes, Behm said. Currently, South Dakota charges an additional $50 fee when the owners of electric vehicles pay for their annual registration, he said.
The DOT has provided an explanation of its plans on its website.
The South Dakota Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Plan will guide the creation of a network of EV fast chargers throughout South Dakota. The state will connect to the national network “to provide convenient, reliable, affordable, and accessible charging for all EV drivers,” the website said.
Development of this Plan is required to obtain National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program funding from the 2021 Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
The initial focus for installation will be at locations near the interstates in South Dakota (I-90, I-29, I-229, and I-190). The NEVI Program guidelines require the installation of fast charging infrastructure within 50 miles of each other and within one travel mile of the interstate.
The IIJA provides funding to each state to stimulate private investment for charging stations. The federal investment provides the opportunity to develop the charging infrastructure in order to complete a National EV Direct Current Fast Charge (DCFC) Infrastructure network.
Connecting to a national network of chargers will support visitors from across the nation. Given the expected growth of EVs manufactured by national automakers, the adoption of EVs is anticipated to increase.
Pressure is being put on the EV market as consumer demand for EVs increases and the cost of production of batteries decreases.
South Dakota faces many challenges in serving infrastructure needs over a large state, Behm told the Mitchell audience.
“We’re trying to build better lives through better transportation. We’re so connected to our transportation system. It’s so vital to our everyday life that we take it for granted,” he said.
“It’s part of our lifestyle, and we just expect it. Transportation is crucial.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.