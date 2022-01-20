South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including two in Hutchinson County, in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state’s new fatalities raised the pandemic toll to 2,582.
Hutchinson County’s new deaths raised its toll to 32. The most recent death was reported Jan. 4.
The DOH reported 2,588 new infections Thursday, with active cases climbing to a new high of 34,086 (+1,325).
Current hospitalizations rose by 11 to 403, the first time they have topped the 400 mark since Dec. 17, 2020. There were 41 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate crept up to 40.9% (+0.9%).
Yankton County reported 70 new cases and 33 new recoveries, with active cases climbing to 800 for the first time. One new hospitalization was recorded.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +13; Charles Mix County, +49; Clay County, +64; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +10; Turner County, +14; and Union County, +21.
Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties also reported new hospitalizations.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Thursday reported 79 active cases (63 students, 16 staff), up 12 from Wednesday. There were 107 people in quarantine/isolation (+30), including 11 on campus (0 change).
The DOH’s weekly update on state educational institutions showed the following:
• Grades K-12 — There was 1,199 new cases reported last week (Jan. 9-15), a 41.2% increase from the previous week (849). So far this school year, there have been 8,470 COVID-19 cases (6,769 students; 1,701 staff), with 6,304 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were 235 new cases posted for last week, up eight from the previous week. Since the school year began in August, there have been 1,281 infections (929 students, 352 staff), with 782 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.