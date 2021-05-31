Speaker: Remember The True Meaning Of Memorial Day

America needs a return to the true meaning of Memorial Day, according to the state leader of a veterans organization.
South Dakota VFW Commander Cody Mangold shared that thought Monday as the featured Memorial Day speaker on the Yankton County Government Center grounds.
Mangold, who served in Iraq during 2007-08, belongs to Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 in Yankton. In addition, he has begun his new duties as the Yankton County veterans service officer.
He told Monday’s audience that the real purpose of Memorial Day has fallen by the wayside for many people.
“This has gone from a day of remembering the fallen in battle to spending it as a weekend to celebrate a holiday,” Mangold said. “Is Memorial Day a holiday? Yes, but it is a day of commemoration, not celebration. It’s a day to remember and show appreciation for what has been given to all of us.”
Many people don’t even know the intention of the day, let alone observe it properly, Mangold said.
“When a holiday is coming up, we always hear that we need to remember the reason for the season. So what is the reason for this holiday?” he asked.
“Most people get Memorial Day and Veterans Day confused, or they combine the two. Memorial Day is to remember those fallen in action and those who have served and passed on. Veterans Day is to remember all veterans.”
In the late 1860s, Maj. General John Logan with the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) saw the need for honoring those who fell during the Civil War, Mangold said. That need has continued to this present day with each new generation and conflict, he added.
In that respect, Mangold noted he was leaving after Monday’s program for Sioux Falls, where he would attend the opening of South Dakota’s first state veteran’s cemetery.
“Today, it’s a fitting tribute for Memorial Day that we’re performing the official ribbon cutting for the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery,” he said. “What better day to open a place of remembrance than on Memorial Day?”
Mangold told the Press & Dakotan he was looking forward to attending the ribbon-cutting of the new cemetery in Sioux Falls.
“It’s huge to have this cemetery. It’s quite a feat that we were able to get it. We have the federal cemetery, but South Dakota has never had a state cemetery. It took us over 20 years to get it,” he said.
“So many people have worked very hard. It took a lot of people giving a lot of testimony (before the Legislature) on why we should have it, and today is our day where we hold the official ribbon cutting. We’ll start holding burials there sometime in June.”
As he closed his Memorial Day program remarks, Mangold acknowledged that audience members will likely gather for celebrations the rest of Memorial Day.
“I know that many of you will go with family and friends after this,” he said. “But I hope you at least take this with you: This is a day for remembrance and remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”
After the program, Mangold picked up on his theme for the Press & Dakotan.
“The thing that is being discussed throughout veterans organizations is the fact that people seem to have a misconception that Memorial Day is a holiday, a three-day weekend to barbecue and to go out and enjoy yourself,” he said.
“In reality, the whole point of it is to remember those who have fallen. It’s about remembering those who passed and made the ultimate sacrifice and more.”
Monday’s ceremony included a reading of the names of VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members who have died during the last year.
Such a tribute is fitting, Mangold said.
Mangold spoke of the importance of holding the Memorial Day program this year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year’s program was moved from its traditional location in Fantle Memorial Park.
“It was definitely circumstances, with the current construction going on (in Memorial Park), we were just unable to access the facility. Also, with the grand opening of the (Huether Family Aquatics Center) pool today, we just didn’t think it was that great of an idea,” he said.
“But when it comes down to it, this is the second best place to be (for Memorial Day in Yankton), and I feel it’s a very fitting site to be. We’re glad to have the opportunity.”
Mangold described a special moment at a cemetery earlier in the morning. Corey Briest — a Yankton veteran who suffered traumatic brain injuries and other injuries in Iraq — was on hand to honor his fallen brethren.
“Corey (saluted), too, which shows his sense of pride (as a veteran) and giving respect to those we have lost,” Mangold said.
The state commander saw Monday’s audience as a continued show of community support, particularly for the VFW which re-opened its post this past month after a major financial setback and a year of closure during the pandemic.
“It just shows how much the community comes together for everybody, especially for the veterans. The people in the Yankton community are so good to each other,” he said.
“I don’t see us coming back to normal (as a VFW post), I see us as coming back better than normal. The camaraderie is strong and better than it ever was.
“We’re seeing more and more people from the community coming in and enjoying a meal and enjoying each other. It’s absolutely great to have the post open again.”
