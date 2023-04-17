Help the 40&8 Veterans’ Association support future nurses. There will be a fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on April 29 at River Rocks Event Center, 2901 Broadway Ave. D, Yankton.
A $500 scholarship will be raffled off to a nursing student, paid to the school of their choice. You must be present to win.
