Accidents
• A report was received at 2:10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on 4th St.
• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Saturday of an accident on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 9:48 a.m. Sunday of an accident on 8th St.
• A report was received at 12:50 p.m. Monday of a car-versus-pole accident on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:27 p.m. Friday of a fatal accident on Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:33 p.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:52 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on Willowdale Rd.
