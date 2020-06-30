MENNO — Voters in the Menno school district elected one incumbent and one newcomer during Tuesday’s board election.
Incumbent Justin Plooster and challenger Jon Schempp won the two three-year terms with 191 and 153 votes, respectively. They were followed by incumbent Mary Schoenfish with 138 and challenger Bryan Kludt with 54.
Schoenfish has served on the board for 15 years, while Plooster has served the past two years.
Tuesday’s election drew 282 of 1,085 registered voters for a 26% showing, according to school business manager Dale Weiss.
Of the 282 voters who cast ballots, 184 were absentee, Weiss added.
