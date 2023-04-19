Hit with soaring construction costs, the Yankton County Highway Department is looking at two federal programs for raising $4.5 million to start a James River bridge project.
Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek updated the commissioners this week on the Stone Church bridge in northern Yankton County. He remains searching for funds to make the replacement project a reality.
The county looked at an estimated $4.2 million cost, but the commissioners were forced to reject all bids last October when the lowest bid came in at $8.7 million. The other bids came in at $10.5 million and $12.3 million.
“We had major increases of materials — concrete, steel, everything — and wages,” Sedlacek said at the time.
Yankton County has received a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG), but the money won’t be enough to cover the higher figure, Sedlacek said.
“We reapplied for more (BIG) funds back in January,” he said this week. “They gave us another 15% on top (of what we initially received).”
He has since sought additional funding sources, including federal money.
“We have the Local Federal (Bridge Replacement) program that has an August 15 deadline,” he said. “We should know within two weeks (after the deadline) if we get it or not.”
Also, the federal Bridge Investment Program (BIP) offers possibilities, Sedlacek said. “The BIP grant applications are due in September, and we can seriously look at applying for it,” he said.
BIP is a competitive, discretionary program that focuses on existing bridges, according to the Federal Highway Administration website. The program seeks to reduce the overall number of bridges in poor condition or in fair condition at risk of falling into poor condition.
Sedlacek recommended not moving forward in doing anything with the BIG funds, as the county doesn’t need to act immediately. He advised holding on to the state grant and pursuing the Local Federal Bridge Replacement Grant and also the BIP federal funds.
He sees a bright spot despite the current setback, which has put the Stone Church bridge on hold since last year.
“We have the design done,” he said. “If we get (funding), we can start this winter and continue next year.”
Sedlacek has remained in contact with Doug Kinniburgh, the Local Government Assistance coordinator with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).
Kinniburgh has asked that the Yankton County grant be returned in a timely manner if it goes unused so it can be awarded to other entities, Sedlacek said.
However, the county officials indicated this week that they want to use the BIG funds and move forward with what they see as badly needed replacements for the four county-operated James River bridges.
The commissioners have noted the additional demands of maintaining not only the Stone Church bridge but also the Johnson, Fleeg’s and Jamesville structures.
At this week’s commission meeting, Sedlacek pointed to some contrasts between the state and federal funding requirements and coverage.
The 2015 Legislature created the BIG program through Senate Bill 1. To qualify for the grant, a county must impose a wheel tax and have a highway and bridge improvement plan.
With the BIG grant, the county estimates the bridge replacement cost, and the 80/20 match is based on that figure, Sedlacek said. The federal matching grant applies to the actual costs, even if the final costs come in much higher than the initial estimates, he said.
County Commission Chairman Don Kettering asked if the BIG funding can be transferred to other bridge projects in the county.
Sedlacek replied that the BIG grant remains tied to a specific bridge or project. However, federal funding carries the possibility of bundling together more than one bridge, he said.
“We can bundle two Jim River bridges at once, or three or four or whatever you want to do. It’s possible down the road,” the highway superintendent said. “We can do Fleeg’s and Johnson, we can bundle those bridges all at once.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch asked if Yankton County’s BIG score was competitive against other applicants.
Yankton County’s BIG score was 59, with the lowest scores at 47 or 48, Sedlacek said of the rating system. Yankton County paid for its own design engineer to gain precision, he noted. In addition, the county increased its wheel tax to $5 per wheel from the former $4, which gained points.
Sedlacek will bring the written grant application to the commissioners for their approval.
Kettering stressed the crucial need for outside funds to sustain the county’s bridge system.
“In my opinion, without major support from a grant, it’s going to be awfully difficult to maintain four Jim River bridges in our county,” he said. “In our planning, we need to recognize that (possibility).”
Sedlacek acknowledged the challenges but also credited the commissioners’ patience and support in meeting the new hurdles. He sees the federal funds as one way to make the four-bridge replacement a reality.
“We’re not out of the woods yet on this,” he said. “I’m just asking that we take a little more time.”
In other highway business:
• The commissioners approved a $1.2 million bid from Missouri Petroleum Products for 22 miles of micro-surfacing. Yankton County joined with Clay County in the bidding process in seeking a better price, Sedlacek said, noting the bid came in lower than his earlier estimate of $1.3 million.
Klimisch encouraged expanded use of working with area counties to obtain lower bids on similar projects under way at the same time.
“We can discover areas where we can consolidate,” he said. “(Commissioner) Curt Ulmer from Hutchinson County is here. Maybe at our next counties’ meeting, we can look at these companies coming (in the region) for surfacing on multiple counties. Maybe we can get together (with Hutchinson County), if that interests Curt.”
In response, Ulmer noted Hutchinson County hasn’t taken action on pursuing the process for its own highways.
“We have talked about it, but we haven’t done anything,” he said. “Micro-surfacing is a new process for us.”
Micro-surfacing is also relatively new for Yankton County, Sedlacek said.
“Clay County has been doing it for about five years,” he said. “We did it last year for the first time.”
Yankton County was already planning micro-surfacing for some roads, Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan. The amended plan changes the 12 miles of Tabor Road from asphalt overlay to micro-surfacing, with substantial cost savings.
“With this change, we’re going under by $300,000. If we had stuck with the original plan, we would have been over by about $265,000,” he said. “This year, by changing to micro-surfacing the full 12 miles of the Tabor Road, we can add four miles of asphalt on the Johnson Road 303.”
The revised plan calls for 57 miles of county road maintenance and improvements at a cost of $2.85 million. The total includes 31 miles of chip seal, 22 miles of micro-surface and four miles of asphalt overlay.
“It’s similar to chip seal, but you’re not just sealing cracks,” he said. “You’re also filling in wheel ruts, small dips and cracks that go across the road.”
• The commissioners approved Sedlacek’s request to use culvert lining.
“This is a new process to us, but Union County has been doing it, and so have Turner and Lincoln counties,” he said, adding he wants to use the lining mostly on asphalt roads and not on gravel.
• The commissioners approved the advertising for a part-time highway position during the summer. Sedlacek said the additional person would work in areas such as the bike paths and fill in where needed on the crews.
• The county highway shop has gone to its new seasonal schedule of four 10-hour days, running 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
