Johnson Bridge

Johnson Bridge and three other Yankton County-operated spans could benefit from federal funding that allows bundling several projects together.

 KELLY HERTZ/P&D

Hit with soaring construction costs, the Yankton County Highway Department is looking at two federal programs for raising $4.5 million to start a James River bridge project.

Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek updated the commissioners this week on the Stone Church bridge in northern Yankton County. He remains searching for funds to make the replacement project a reality.

