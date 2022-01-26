VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library wants to celebrate Library Lovers’ Month by setting you up on a Blind Date with a Book.
During February, the public library will be providing a selection of wrapped “mystery date” books for patrons to check out. Simply select a book based on the provided description and take it to the circulation desk to check it out on your account. When you’ve finished your “date,” you can return the book to the library and pick out another one. In addition, each book contains a review slip for you to fill out after you’ve finished reading. Turn in that slip when you check in your book to be entered to win a prize at the end of the month.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. For more information, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
