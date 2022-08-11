100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 12, 1922
• Establishing a new record, the pontoon bridge is now in use and was heavily patronized today. At 5, last night August 11, the first trip was made, by auto. It took 24 boats and 108 piling to span the Muddy this year. The bridge runs straight across the sandbar from the foot of Walnut, suiting Knox county folks and well as Cedar county dwellers. The busy ferry boat, B.A. Douglas, is now tied up for a rest and the new bridge was doing all the work today.
• The republican county central committee, in session at the court house this afternoon, named Gilbert Larson on the county legislative ticket in the place vacated by the withdrawal of Frank Wagner, nominated by the convention. Mr. Larson has been a member from Yankton county for several sessions and was discussed at the close of last term as a candidate for speaker in the session to begin during the coming January.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 12, 1947
• Residents on North Douglas avenue report an eerie wakening from their sleep Sunday night, occasioned by spine-tingling moans and groans coming from the college athletic field vicinity. It was discovered that the animals for the coming Elks circus had been moved onto the athletic field, and that the spooky moaning was coming from some of the tigers who were suffering from the heat.
• Renewing old acquaintances in Yankton after an absence of 39 years is H.O. Sterbens, 77, of Santa Cruz, California. Formerly in the cigar manufacturing business here, he made the “Cuban Pearl” and “Mother of Pearl” brands once popular here.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 12, 1972
• More than 100 boys are expected to compete in the annual State Elks Men’s Golf Tournament at the Watertown Country Club on Monday, August 14. Yankton golfers who will play in the tournament include Scott Shi ndler, Tom Hendricks, Phil Collignon, Rob Marchand, Mike Anderson, Tracey King, Randy Kussman and Jim DesJarlais.
• A fund drive for research to find the cause and cure of multiple sclerosis and patient services will be carried out in Yankton County this year. Residential envelopes will be distributed August 17 & 18. Rural residents of Yankton County will have an opportunity to contribute by giving in the envelope which will be passed from neighbor to neighbor. When completed the envelope can be returned to Wilbur Foss, Yankton, who is acting as treasurer for the funds.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 12, 1997
• Inmates at the Springfield prison have built 114 homes for residents in rural South Dakota towns in the one-year old program. It’s an excellent program which currently employs 60-70 inmates who learn specific skills to help them on the outside. They work in crews on 36 different pads inside the prison fence. Each house takes 30-40 days to complete. To qualify for the program, buyers must be 62 years of age or over, demonstrate a handicap and live in a community of less than 5,000 residents.
• Law enforcement is seldom boring. Here’s a collection of some of the more interesting incidents reported in Yankton over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Saturday police responded to gunshots in the 2400 block of Walnut only to find a screen door banging in the neighborhood. Secondly, police were called to a fight at 2:29 a.m. to find seven sisters at a bachelorette party involved in a verbal argument. Next, police responding to an assault just before 6 a.m. found a victim not wanting to press charges but wanted help beating up his assailant. Next, police responded to a smoke alarm in the 600 block of Fourth Street. There was no fire but they reported “eggs and potatoes well done”. Finally, at 2:25 a.m. Monday, the Yankton Sheriff’s office received a call from a woman with a bat in her house. The deputy explained what she could do to remove it but she refused. The deputy responded and removed the bat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.