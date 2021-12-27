PIERRE — South Dakota artists have until March 21, 2022, to submit purchase proposals for the Art for State Buildings Program.
The Art for State Buildings program was created for the purpose of adding the work of talented South Dakota artists to the state’s permanent art collection for display in areas of state government buildings with significant public access. Work purchased will be installed in public access areas of the Capitol and/or other state buildings on the Capitol Complex in Pierre.
Proposals for purchase must be submitted to the South Dakota Arts Council through a new online submission platform. South Dakota artists whose body of work has contributed to the state’s cultural heritage and development are encouraged to submit their work.
Proposals will be reviewed by an advisory committee to the South Dakota Arts Council. Selection will be based on:
• quality of the work;
• the artwork’s relevance to South Dakota culture, history, heritage, or environment;
• experience of the artist; and
• permanence and safety, as required for public artworks
The complete request for proposal and instructions for using the online submission platform are posted at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/directories/artstatebldgs.aspx. For assistance call 605-773-3301 or email sdac@state.sd.us.
An office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Arts Council’s mission is to provide grants and services to artists, arts organizations and schools across the state with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the state of South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.