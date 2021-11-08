“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a 50’s & 60’s jukebox musical, is set to take Mount Marty’s Marian Auditorium stage starting Thursday, Nov. 11, on the Yankton campus.
The setting is the 1958 Senior Prom, Springfield, USA, and a group of four teenage girls have found themselves as stand-ins for the entertainment. They deliver, singing and dancing to hits including “Mr. Sandman,” “Dream Lover,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Sincerely” and “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me.” The group returns for the 10-Year Reunion (1968) and spins out songs such as “Heatwave,” “You Don’t Own Me,” “I Only Want to Be with You,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Respect.” The musical is sponsored by KYNT 1450.
“Wonderettes” was written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker.
The “Wonderettes”cast features four women: freshman Alyssa Keiser, Alcester, as Betty Jean; sophomore Betsy Crumly, Page, Nebraska, as Suzy; sophomore Chesney Olson, Langford, as Cindy Lou; and freshman Lauren Langholdt, Rock Rapids, Iowa, as Missy.
Performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee beginning at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time. To purchase tickets, call the Theatre Box Office at 605-668-1234 or visit www.mountmarty.edu/boxoffice.
The production team includes Julie Amsberry, music director; Kathryn Reimler, choreographer; Dawn Ferris, costume designer; James Hovland Jr., scenic design and technical direction, and Andy Henrickson, director; with students Rachel Flynn, stage manager, Stillwater, Minnesota, Kassondra Gooley, Dramaturg, Hartford; Jaclyn McMillen, assistant stage manager props, Mitchell; and Carly Herrboldt, assistant stage manager costumes, Menno.
The running crew includes Daniel Roche, light board operator, Norfolk, Nebraska; Rita Woodraska, sound board operator, Valentine, Nebraska; Melissa Hagedorn, spotlight operator, West Point, Nebraska; Tayler Carlson, house manager, Custer; and backstage crew members Lauryn Bernt, Boelus, Nebraska; Tatum Jensen, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Kathryn Gerwer, Sioux Falls; and Gabrielle Goodrich, Peoria, Arizona.
Members of the production crew (set construction and painting, costumes, props, lights, box office, publicity) include Cole Bowen, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Emily Brandt, Hartford; Noah Cagle, Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Caden Casey, Rapid City; Logan Clark, Omaha, Nebraska; Elita Eastman, Springfield; Davian Guajardo, Denton, Texas; Grady Gulbranson, Sioux Falls; Jaiden Hartl, Stanton, Nebraska; Hank and Jessie Hartl, Zach Hegge, Lyons, Nebraska; Malaya Heine, Fordyce, Nebraska; Megan Hirsch, Gayville; Lexi Hochstein, Sioux Falls; Keaton Kenning, Elm Creek, Nebraska; Brady Klassen, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Grant Martinson, Marshall, Nebraska; Rachel McCormick, Rapid City; Eve Millar, Redfield; Paul Paul, Sioux Falls; Luke Achor, Kianna Payer, Armour; Andrew Peitz, Yankton; David Phillips, Crofton, Nebraska; Zane Salley, Rapid City; Hailey Schmidt, Omaha, Nebraska; Paxton Smith, Basset, Nebraska; Samantha Soukup, Tyndall; Hannah Steffen, Crofton, Nebraska; Tuenedi Villicana, South Sioux City, Nebraska; Zander Widener, Langford; Jacob Wieseler, Wynot, Nebraska; and Faith Yeargan, Hill City.
