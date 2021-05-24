South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and just 31 new infections in Monday’s update from the Department of Health.
The three new deaths raised the state toll to 2,004. None of the deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
The new cases represented the lowest one-day increase since July 13.
Yankton County saw no new positive tests and no new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at 12. However, one new hospitalization was posted, the county’s ninth this month.
Area counties recording new cases included Charles Mix (+1) and Turner (+2) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 170 new infections.
Also, one new death was reported, raising the state toll to 2,249. The death was not recorded in the Yankton area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.