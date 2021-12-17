The Yankton County Commission is set to consider the first slate of medical marijuana facility permits during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss bridge inspections, a Stone Church Bridge grant application, several plats, a request to solicit funds for a Disabled American Veterans van and various insurance options for the county.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
