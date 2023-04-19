South Dakota recorded seven new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Turner and Union counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 12:46 pm
South Dakota recorded seven new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Turner and Union counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,221.
It was Turner County’s 73rd death overall and the sixth since March 1.
For Union County, it was the 56th COVID-related death overall and first since Nov. 16.
The DOH posted 342 new infections, down 10 from a week ago, while current hospitalizations dipped to 29 (-4). There were 12 new hospitalizations reported.
New cases in area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +8; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +4; Union County, +5; and Yankton County, +13.
New area hospitalizations were recorded in Turner (+1) and Yankton (+1) counties.
