VERMILLION — Local guitarist T. Wilson King will play iconic Martin guitars formerly owned by Merle Travis, Johnny Cash and Shawn Colvin to open the National Music Museum’s fall NMM Live! concert series. The performance will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 9 in the National Music Museum’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.

King will be joined on stage by Robert Rohlfs, a long-time professional musician and upcoming inductee to the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as Arian Sheets, NMM’s Curator of Stringed Instruments, who will share the history and significance of these great guitars.

