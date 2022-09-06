VERMILLION — Local guitarist T. Wilson King will play iconic Martin guitars formerly owned by Merle Travis, Johnny Cash and Shawn Colvin to open the National Music Museum’s fall NMM Live! concert series. The performance will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 9 in the National Music Museum’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.
King will be joined on stage by Robert Rohlfs, a long-time professional musician and upcoming inductee to the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as Arian Sheets, NMM’s Curator of Stringed Instruments, who will share the history and significance of these great guitars.
The featured guitars, all made by C. F. Martin & Company, are part of the National Music Museum’s permanent collections and seldom played in performance.
• The Martin D-28 once owned by Merle Travis is customized with the country artist’s name in mother-of-pearl on the fretboard and has a celebrity-filled history. After Travis’ death, the instrument was sold to Marty Stuart, then Johnny Cash. Later, Cash gave the instrument to Travis’ son, Thom Bresh, after the two musicians collaborated on the last two Johnny Cash albums.
• Johnny Cash’s guitar, the Bon Aqua, is a 1971 Martin D-28 guitar. It was kept at Johnny Cash’s 100-acre farm near Bon Aqua, Tennessee, where Johnny would go “to cook my own food, read my own books, tend my own garden, water my own land, and think, write, compose, rest, and reflect in peace.” As such, this guitar, which Johnny used while writing songs during the last 30 years of his life, was more intimately connected with him than the hundreds of other guitars that came and went through his hands on the road.
• Shawn Colvin’s guitar, the M3SC was created by Martin in response to Colvin’s request for a smaller, more ergonomic instrument. This guitar is one of two prototypes sent to Colvin in 2001 and was used extensively by her until she donated it to the National Music Museum in September of 2005.
