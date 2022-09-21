SD Voting Starts Friday, Ballot Contains Changes

Early balloting starts Friday in South Dakota, and voters in southeastern legislative districts will find a change in candidates.
“This (Friday) is the first day of early voting in-person at the county auditor’s office,” state Elections Supervisor Kea Warne told the Press & Dakotan. “The only thing they need is their photo ID.”
The ballot changes come in Districts 17 and 19, where candidates have withdrawn. In one race, a replacement has made the ballot, Warne said.
In the District 17 House race, Democrat Paige Schroeder of Vermillion withdrew July 29 from the race. No replacement will take her place, meaning voters will choose two House members from among a three-candidate field: Republicans William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Chris Kassin of Vermillion and Democrat Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder of Vermillion.
The top two finishers win a two-year term, with the district guaranteed two new House members.
In the District 19 Senate race, Democrat Daniel Brandt of Avon withdrew July 25 and has been replaced on the ballot by Russell Graeff of Scotland. Graff will face Republican incumbent Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland in the general election.
The winner claims a two-year term.
In addition, one change occurred at the state level, where Libertarian Kurt Evans of Wessington Springs withdrew July 27 from the Secretary of State’s race with no replacement from his party. The field now consists of Republican Monae Johnson of Rapid City and Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls.
The winner receives a four-year term. A new secretary of state is guaranteed.
State law outlines the process and deadlines for candidates withdrawing from a race, Warne said.
“The candidate had to withdraw by submitting the withdrawal form no later than August 2,” she said. “Then the state party chair or the county chair will call a meeting no later than August 9 and submit the replacement form for the new candidate.”
Such changes don’t create any problems with ballots, Warne said.
“This process is done way before the ballots are created and delivered to the county auditors,” she said.
Redistricting has created some dramatic shifts in legislative races, with some incumbents now in different districts. In other cases, voters may have been moved to a different district. In each case, the campaign has become one of learning more about each other.
In some counties, redistricting could have affected boundaries for county commissioners and other office seekers.
Warne recommended that voters visit the South Dakota secretary of state’s website and find the Voter Information Portal (VIP). “They can check their voter registration, check their polling place and look at their ballot,” she said.
Besides candidate races, voters will also decide two ballot measures
Constitutional Amendment D is an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.
Initiated Measure 27 would legalize the possession, use and distribution of recreational marijuana.
