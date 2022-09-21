SD Voting Starts Friday, Ballot Contains Changes
Early balloting starts Friday in South Dakota, and voters in southeastern legislative districts will find a change in candidates.

“This (Friday) is the first day of early voting in-person at the county auditor’s office,” state Elections Supervisor Kea Warne told the Press & Dakotan. “The only thing they need is their photo ID.”

