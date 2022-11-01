SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Unveiled will be two eagle sculptures on the gates of the main entrance.
Eagles are common symbols of wisdom, vision, might, regality and ferocity. The eagle eye is seen as a symbol of sharpness and accuracy, with the piercing gaze representing protection and vigilance.
